Trump says Federal Reserve chair Powell’s ‘termination cannot come fast enough’

President Donald Trump has condemned Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, reiterating his frustration that the Fed has not aggressively cut interest rates and saying the central bank leader’s “termination cannot come fast enough”.

Mr Trump hinted at moving to fire Mr Powell, whose term does not expire until next year.

The Republican president’s broadside comes a day after Mr Powell said in a speech that Mr Trump’s broad-based tariffs have left the Federal Reserve seeking “greater clarity” on the impact of policy changes in areas such as immigration, taxation, regulation and tariffs before making the move on interest rates.

“Oil prices are down, groceries (even eggs) are down, and the USA is getting RICH ON TARIFFS,” Trump said in a social media post.

Referring to the European Central Bank, he added that Mr Powell “should have lowered Interest Rates, like the ECB, long ago, but he should certainly lower them now. Powell’s termination cannot come fast enough”.

Mr Powell was initially nominated by Mr Trump in 2017, and he was appointed to another four-year term by president Joe Biden in 2022.

At a November news conference, Mr Powell indicated he would not step down if Mr Trump asked him to resign.

He has also said that the removal or demotion of top Fed officials was “not permitted under the law”.

Mr Powell, in his remarks at the Economic Club of Chicago on Wednesday, said the Fed will base its decisions solely on what is best for all Americans.

“That’s the only thing we’re ever going to do,” Mr Powell said.

“We’re never going to be influenced by any political pressure. People can say whatever they want. That’s fine, that’s not a problem. But we will do what we do strictly without consideration of political or any other extraneous factors.”

“Our independence is a matter of law,” Mr Powell continued.

“We’re not removable except for cause. We serve very long terms, seemingly endless terms. So we’re protected into law. Congress could change that law, but I don’t think there’s any danger of that. Fed independence has pretty broad support across both political parties and in both sides of the Hill.”