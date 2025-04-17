North Korea threatens retaliation after US bombers fly over South Korea

North Korea has threatened unspecified retaliation after the US flew long-range bombers over South Korea, which the North claim may be a practice run for an attack.

US pilots joined South Korean counterparts for the training mission, with South Korea’s Defence Ministry stating it was designed to be a show of deterrence from the allied nations as North Korea advances its nuclear programme.

The US and South Korea routinely hold joint military exercises they describe as defensive in nature.

North Korea regards them as an invasion rehearsal and is particularly sensitive to the US mobilisation of strategic assets, such as long-range bombers, aircraft carriers, and nuclear-powered submarines.

A spokesperson for North Korea’s Defence Ministry said in a statement issued across state media on Wednesday: “The recent military move of the US and the ROK (South Korea) is an open threat to the security of our state and a grave provocation that raises the military tension in the region to an extreme, dangerous level.”

People visit statues of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il in the capital of Pyongyang in North Korea (Cha Song Ho/AP)

The statement added North Korea will “deter by dint of powerful force the US aggressive attempt” in an effort to “permanently fix the malignant instability element” in the security environment of the region.

North Korea often test-launches in response to the US military drills using B-1B bombers, which are capable of carrying a large number of conventional weapons.

In a development that could further anger North Korea, South Korea’s air force announced it will begin large-scale biannual aerial exercises with American forces on Thursday.

The two-week Freedom Flag exercise will involve 90 aircraft and other aerial assets from the allied nations.

Animosities on the Korean Peninsula are running high as North Korea continues weapons tests to modernise its nuclear arsenal.

North Korea also has thrown its support behind the Russian invasion of Ukraine and supplies both weapons and troops for use in the war campaign.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted of his ties with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un since his January inauguration and has expressed willingness to revive diplomacy with the Asian nation.

On March 31, Mr Trump called Mr Kim “a very smart guy” and called North Korea “a big nuclear nation”.

Mr Trump said he and Mr Kim “have a great relationship” and that “there is communication”, although there are no known public negotiations.

North Korea is yet to publicly respond.