Haley Joel Osment charged with cocaine possession and being drunk in public

Oscar-nominated actor Haley Joel Osment has been charged with public intoxication and cocaine possession after his arrest earlier this month at a northern California ski resort.

The Mono County District Attorney’s office announced the misdemeanour charges against the 37-year-old actor, who starred as a child in films The Sixth Sense and A.I.

Osment was arrested on April 8 at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort on suspicion of public intoxication, district attorney David Anderson said.

Haley Joel Osment was nominated for an Oscar for The Sixth Sense (Ian West/PA)

The actor is due to be arraigned on July 7.

Osment rose to fame and received a best supporting actor Oscar nomination for starring opposite Bruce Willis in M Night Shyamalan’s thriller The Sixth Sense.

Two years later he starred in Steven Spielberg’s A.I. and has worked consistently as a voice actor since then.

He has also appeared in the television series The Kominsky Method and What We Do In The Shadows.

Osment is among the thousands of people who lost their homes in January’s devastating Eaton Fire in the Altadena area near Los Angeles.

In 2006, Osment was charged with drunken driving and marijuana possession after crashing his car into a postbox in the Los Angeles area and breaking a rib.