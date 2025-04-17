Shropshire Star
Close

Cable car accident in southern Italy kills at least four people

Italy’s alpine rescue was responding to the accident at Monte Faito in the town of Castellammare di Stabia.

By contributor Associated Press Reporters
Published
Last updated
Rescuers arrive at a smashed cable car near Naples in southern Italy
Rescuers arrive at the smashed cable car near Naples in southern Italy (Italian Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps/AP)

A cable car carrying tourists south of Naples crashed after the cable snapped, killing at least four people and injuring one.

Italy’s alpine rescue was responding to the accident at Monte Faito in the town of Castellammare di Stabia on Thursday.

The cable car at Monte Faito, view on Castellammare di Stabia, Peninsula of Sorrento, Gulf of Naples, Campania, Italy
The cable car is popular for its views of Mount Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples (Alamy/PA)

The cable car accident happened just a week after the destination reopened for the season.

The cable car is popular for its views of Mount Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples.

Similar stories
Most popular