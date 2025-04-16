Top Trump officials to hold talks with European allies on Russia-Ukraine war

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy, will travel to Paris this week for talks with European allies on US efforts to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

The US State Department said Mr Rubio and Mr Witkoff would be in the French capital on Thursday for the meetings.

The officials will have “talks with European counterparts to advance President Trump’s goal to end the Russia-Ukraine war and stop the bloodshed,” department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Rubio also will “discuss ways to advance shared interests in the region”, she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Mr Rubio and Mr Witkoff, according to Mr Macron’s office. They also will hold talks with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on the war in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Iranian nuclear programme.

Vice President JD Vance is visiting Italy later in the week, meeting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. She is scheduled to visit the White House on Thursday.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands prior to their talks in St Petersburg last Friday (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The meetings come as concerns grow about Mr Trump’s readiness to draw closer to Russia as the US seeks to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine.

There is wariness about other Trump administration moves, from tariffs on some of its closest partners to rhetoric about Nato and Greenland.

Mr Rubio and Mr Witkoff have helped lead US efforts to seek peace more than three years after Russia launched the war. Several rounds of negotiations have been held in Saudi Arabia, and Mr Witkoff met last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow and Kyiv agreed last month to implement a 30-day halt on strikes on energy facilities, but Russia has kept up daily strikes.

Both parties have differed on the start time for stopping strikes and alleged daily breaches by the other side. Moscow has effectively refused to accept a comprehensive ceasefire that Mr Trump has pushed and Ukraine has endorsed.

Russia has made it conditional on a halt in Ukraine’s mobilisation efforts and Western arms supplies, which are demands rejected by Ukraine.

In a sign of Mr Witkoff’s broad portfolio as Mr Trump seeks to broker peace deals from Ukraine to the Middle East, the envoy held negotiations last weekend with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over Tehran’s advancing nuclear programme. More talks are expected on Saturday.