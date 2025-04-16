Suspect in Trump assassination attempt can hire expert to examine rifle

A suspect accused of attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump in South Florida can hire an expert to examine the rifle recovered from the scene, but only to determine its operability, a federal judge has said.

Ryan Wesley Routh’s lawyers had asked that their expert be allowed to inspect, photograph and test the rifle in order to evaluate a government expert’s findings, as well as test it for other information that they thought was relevant.

In Tuesday’s order, US District Judge Aileen Cannon limited the testing to just its operability, with a May 15 deadline. Routh’s trial is scheduled for September.

Law enforcement officers arrest Ryan Wesley Routh (Martin County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

Prosecutors say Routh methodically plotted to kill Mr Trump for weeks before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Mr Trump played golf on September 15 2024 at his West Palm Beach country club.

Before Mr Trump came into view, Routh was spotted by a Secret Service agent. Routh allegedly aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot. Prosecutors say he left behind a note describing his intentions.

He was arrested a short time later driving on a nearby highway.