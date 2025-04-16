Kim Kardashian to give evidence at Paris armed robbery trial

Kim Kardashian will give evidence in person at an upcoming trial over a 2016 heist in Paris in which armed robbers allegedly tied her up and locked her in a bathroom while they stole millions of dollars’ worth of jewellery, her lawyer said.

Ten suspects accused of armed robbery, kidnapping and other criminal charges are going on trial in Paris from April 28 to May 23.

The October 2016 robbery took place in a Paris apartment where Kardashian was staying for Paris Fashion Week.

“We can confirm that Ms. Kardashian will be testifying in person at the upcoming French criminal trial involving the 2016 incident in which she was bound and robbed at gunpoint by a number of masked assailants,” lawyer Michael Rhodes said.

The US reality TV star and entrepreneur has “tremendous appreciation and admiration for the French judicial system” and “wishes for the trial to proceed in an orderly fashion in accordance with French law and with respect for all parties to the case,” the lawyer added.