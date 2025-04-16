Biden warns Trump has ‘taken a hatchet’ to Social Security

Joe Biden has warned that US President Donald Trump has “taken a hatchet” to Social Security, weighing in on a critical issue for millions of Americans as the 82-year-old Democrat briefly returned to the national stage.

Mr Biden, who has largely avoided speaking publicly since leaving the White House in January, gave an evening speech on Tuesday at the national conference of Advocates, Counsellors and Representatives for the Disabled in Chicago.

The former president was speaking as Democrats across the nation offered similar warnings for what they described as a Social Security Day of Action.

Mr Biden said: “In fewer than 100 days, this new administration has done so much damage and so much destruction. It’s kind of breathtaking.

“They’ve taken a hatchet to the Social Security Administration.”

It was no coincidence that Tuesday’s appearance, which marked Mr Biden’s first major event since leaving office, was focused on Social Security.

Democrats have increasingly focused on Mr Trump’s turbulent leadership over the popular government agency which provides benefits to more than 70 million Americans.

Both parties expect Social Security to emerge as a key issue in next year’s mid-term elections.

Speaking before a crowd of roughly 200 people, Mr Biden largely stuck to his prepared remarks but also rambled at times as he told stories about growing up with working-class people.

He referred to the Republican president only as “this guy”. Mr Trump, by contrast, continues to blame Mr Biden for many of the nation’s problems and often attacks his predecessor by name.

Conservatives immediately seized upon a reference by Mr Biden to the country’s political divisions as an attack on Mr Trump’s supporters.

“We can’t go on like this as a divided nation, as divided as we are,” Mr Biden said.

“As I said, I’ve been doing this a long time. It’s never been this divided. Granted, it’s roughly 30%, but it’s a 30% that has no heart.”

A Biden spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for clarification about whom Mr Biden was referencing.

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took a shot at the former president’s age and fitness when asked about Mr Biden’s appearance.

“I’m shocked that he is speaking at night-time,” Ms Leavitt said during Tuesday’s White House press briefing.

“I thought his bedtime was much earlier than his speech tonight.”

The Social Security Administration pushed back against Mr Biden’s remarks using its official X account.

“Former President Joe Biden is lying to Americans,” the agency wrote.