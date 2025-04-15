UN reports hundreds more dead after two-day RSF assault on Sudan refugee camps

More than 300 people have been killed after two days of intense fighting in Sudan’s conflict-wracked Darfur region, the United Nations (UN) said.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the nation’s notorious paramilitary group, attacked two refugee camps on Friday and Saturday.

The siege-like assault on two refugee camps was initially reported by the UN to have left more than 100 dead, with 20 children and nine aid workers included in the tally.

FILE – Children sit and play on the remains of a tank, at the river port in Renk, South Sudan in 2023 (Sam Mednick/AP)

However, UN officials have since revised the figure, with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reporting an additional 200 deaths.

OCHA cited local sources that were not identified. The Associated Press could not independently verify the numbers due to the conditions and communications on the ground.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said OCHA has received reports of mass casualties and large-scale displacement following the recent fighting in and around the Zamzam and Abu Shorouk displacement camps.

Similar reports were made in the North Darfur capital of El Fasher, which remains the only city in Darfur not under RSF control.

“Preliminary figures from local sources indicate that more than 300 civilians have been killed, including 10 humanitarian personnel from the NGO Relief International who lost their lives while operating one of the last functioning health centres in Zamzam camp,” Mr Dujarric said.

The escalation in the fighting comes ahead of a conference in London to spotlight the war’s anniversary on Tuesday organised by Britain, the European Union, Germany and France.

Sudanese families displaced by the Rapid Support Forces in Omdurman, Sudan (AP)

More than 20 foreign ministers are expected, along with representatives of global organisations, at the capital’s Lancaster House on Tuesday.

Mr Dujarric said the United Nations hopes the result will see Sudan’s “neighbours and the international community move in unity of purpose towards peace instead of fuelling the conflict”.

The UN Security Council has scheduled emergency closed consultations on Sudan for Tuesday, with the UN’s migration agency stating that the attacks on camps by the RSF have displaced between 60,000 to 80,000 families in the past two days.

UN Refugee Agency regional director Mamadou Dian Balde said in a press conference that “massive violations of human rights” have forced almost 13 million Sudanese to flee their homes.

That figure includes four million people who have fled to other countries. Most fled to Sudan’s immediate neighbours, but more than 200,000 have gone to Libya and about 70,000 to Uganda, he said.

Mr Balde said the refugee agency’s appeal for 1.8 billion dollars to help millions who have been rendered homeless is only 10% funded.

He warned that if the refugee support fund does not see an increase in capital, refugees will ultimately migrate towards southern Africa, east Africa, the Gulf countries and on to Europe.

“We really hope that tomorrow’s event in London will also show greater support for the Sudanese brothers and sisters who have been displaced,” Mr Balde said.