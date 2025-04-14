Trump says CBS and 60 Minutes should ‘pay a big price’ for going after him

US President Donald Trump bitterly attacked 60 Minutes shortly after the CBS programme broadcast stories on Ukraine and Greenland.

He said the network was out of control and should “pay a big price” for going after him on Sunday.

“Almost every week, 60 Minutes … mentions the name ‘TRUMP’ in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this Weekend’s ‘BROADCAST’ tops them all,” the president said on his Truth Social platform.

He called on Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Brendan Carr to impose maximum fines and punishment “for their unlawful and illegal behaviour”.

The network had no immediate comment.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on board Air Force One on the way to Palm Beach International Airport (Pool via AP)

Mr Trump has an ongoing 20 billion dollar (£15 billion) lawsuit against 60 Minutes for how it edited an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris last fall.

The president claims it was edited in a way to make Ms Harris look good, something the newscast denies.

But there are ongoing reports that Mr Trump’s lawyers and CBS’ parent company are involved in settlement talks.

Mr Carr and the FCC have launched a parallel investigation of CBS News about the same case, one of several that it has undergone that also involve ABC News, NBC, PBS, NPR and the Walt Disney Co.

Despite the legal battle, 60 Minutes has been unstinting in its coverage of Mr Trump’s administration since he took office for a second term, particularly correspondent Scott Pelley.

He travelled to Ukraine to conduct an interview with that country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the site of a Russian attack where nine children were killed earlier this month.

In the interview broadcast on Sunday, Mr Zelensky said he has “100%” hatred for Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine, and invited Mr Trump to visit his country to see what has been done.

Also on Sunday, correspondent Jon Wertheim reported from Greenland on what some people in that nation are saying about Mr Trump’s desire to take control.

In his social media message, Mr Trump said 60 Minutes was no longer a news show but “a dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as ‘News,’ and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing”.