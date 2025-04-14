Incumbent Daniel Noboa takes lead in Ecuador’s presidential run-off election

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, a conservative young millionaire, held the lead in early returns from Sunday’s presidential run-off election.

Results from the National Electoral Council gave Mr Noboa 56.8% of the vote with about 55% of the ballots counted, while leftist lawyer Luisa Gonzalez had 43.2% of support in an election in which voters sought solutions to the extortions, killings, kidnappings and other crimes that became part of everyday life as the country emerged from the pandemic.

Women line up to vote in the presidential election run-off in Latacunga, Ecuador (Dolores Ochoa/AP)

Voting is mandatory in Ecuador.

Electoral authorities reported more than 80% of voter participation during Sunday’s election.

It was the second presidential run-off election in less than two years in Ecuador. Voters chose Mr Noboa over Ms Gonzalez in the run-off of a snap election in October 2023.

The candidates advanced to Sunday’s contest after getting the most votes in February’s first-round election.

Mr Noboa won 44.17% of the votes while Ms Gonzalez garnered 44%. About 17,000 votes separated them.

Polls closed at 5pm local time.