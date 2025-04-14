Former Malaysian leader Abdullah Ahmad Badawi dies aged 85

Former Malaysian prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi has died aged 85, medics said.

The Institut Jantung Negara, the hospital in Kuala Lumpur where he was being treated, said he had been suffering from heart disease.

Mr Abdullah, Malaysia’s fifth leader, served from 2003 to 2009. He was pressured to resign to take responsibility for the governing coalition’s dismal results in national elections.

After leaving politics, he kept a low profile.

In 2022, his son-in-law, Khairy Jamaluddin, disclosed that Mr Abdullah had dementia that was progressively worsening.

He said Mr Abdullah had trouble speaking and could not recognise his family.

Abdullah Ahmad Badawi came to be known for somewhat lacklustre leadership (AP)

Mr Abdullah entered the critical care unit at the National Heart Institute on April 25 last year after being diagnosed with spontaneous pneumothorax, a collapsed lung that occurs without any apparent cause.

Affectionately known as “Pak Lah”, Mr Abdullah was admitted to Kuala Lumpur’s State Institute of Heart on Sunday after experiencing breathing difficulties where he was closely monitored by a cardiac specialist team, but he passed away on Monday morning.

He was a moderate who extended the country’s political freedoms, but was criticised for lacklustre leadership.

Mr Abdullah took office in October 2003, riding a wave of popularity as he replaced Mahathir Mohamad, a domineering, sharp-tongued leader known for his semi-authoritarian rule during 22 years in office.

A seasoned politician who held many cabinet positions, Mr Abdullah was handpicked by Mr Mahathir, who believed a soft-spoken, unambitious leader would maintain his policies.

Initially, Mr Abdullah won support with promises of institutional reforms and his brand of moderate Islam. He was known fondly as “Pak Lah”, or “Uncle Lah”. He pledged greater political freedoms with more space for critics, and vowed to end corruption after a government minister was hauled to court on related allegations.

Oh Ei Sun from Singapore’s Institute of International Affairs said: “During his rule, the country transitioned from a very authoritarian rule under Mahathir to a more multifaceted regime. It provided some breathing space for many Malaysians after more than two decades of very suffocating rule.”

Abdullah Ahmad Badawi left office in 2009 (AP)

Months after taking office, Mr Abdullah led his National Front governing coalition to a landslide victory in a 2004 general election seen as a stamp of approval of his leadership. That helped him to partially step out of Mr Mahathir’s shadow – but the euphoria did not last.

In the following years, Mr Abdullah faced criticism inside and outside his party for generally lacklustre and ineffectual leadership.

He did not follow through on promises to eradicate corruption, reform the judiciary and strengthen institutions such as the police and the civil service.

Critics slammed Mr Abdullah for concurrently taking on the finance minister and internal security minister posts. He was often criticized for dozing off during meetings or at public events, which he blamed on a sleep disorder.

Mr Khairy, his son-in-law, led a team of advisers in the Prime Minister’s Office whom critics said influenced Mr Abdullah’s decisions and controlled access to him.

Mr Abdullah also fell out with Mr Mahathir after he axed some of the former leader’s projects, including a proposed bridge to Singapore. Mr Mahathir turned into one of his fiercest critics and accused Abdullah of nepotism and inefficiency.

While Mr Abdullah was viewed as a weak leader, he ushered in limited freedom of speech and allowed a more critical media.

Conservatives in his party said this was his undoing, as it bolstered a newly resurgent opposition led by reformist Anwar Ibrahim. Mr Anwar, Malaysia’s current leader, became Prime Minister after 2022 elections.