Trump ‘fully fit’ to serve as president, says doctor

Donald Trump’s doctor has said the oldest man to be elected president is “fit” to serve as commander in chief as the White House released the results of his physical exam from Friday.

Navy Captain Sean Barbabella cited what he said is Mr Trump’s “active lifestyle” which “continues to contribute significantly” to the Republican president’s well-being. He turns 79 on June 14.

In a report released on Sunday, the doctor said in a summary that Mr Trump is “fully fit to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State”.

The results showed Mr Trump has lost weight since his last physical as president in 2020. He weighed 17 stone and four pounds then and is now 16 stone.

Donald Trump weighs 16 stone, his doctor said (Jon Elswick/AP)

The exam summary noted that Mr Trump previously had cataract surgery on both eyes but the report did not include a date or dates. A common procedure among ageing people, the surgery typically involves removing a cloudy eye lens and replacing it with an artificial lens to help clear up vision.

In July 2024, according to the report, Mr Trump had a colonoscopy that found a benign polyp and the condition called diverticulosis. It is a common condition in which the walls of the intestine weaken with age. It can lead to inflammation, though most people with it never experience any problems.

Mr Barbabella wrote that Mr Trump remains in “excellent health” with “robust” cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function”.

The doctor said his days include participating in multiple meetings, public appearances and “frequent victories in golf events”. Mr Trump is an avid golfer who said he recently won tournaments played at clubs he owns in Florida

His cholesterol levels have improved over time, helped by the medications rosuvastatin and ezetimibe.

At his physical in January 2018, his total cholesterol was 223. In early 2019, the reading came in at 196 and it stood at 167 in 2020. Today it is 140. Ideally, total cholesterol should be less than 200.

His blood pressure was 128 over 74. That is considered elevated, and people in that situation are likely to develop high blood pressure unless steps are taken to control the condition.

He has a resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute, in line with previous tests. A normal resting heart rate for adults ranges from 60 beats to 100 beats per minute, and generally, a lower rate implies better cardiovascular fitness.

Mr Trump also takes aspirin, which can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.