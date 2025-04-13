More than 20 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukraine

More than 20 people have been killed in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Local officials said two ballistic missiles struck the heart of the city at around 10.30am local time as people gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday.

Videos posted from the scene on official channels show bodies on the ground amid debris and smoke around central Sumy.

The strike targeted the centre of Sumy on Sunday morning (AP)

The city’s acting mayor, Artem Kobzar, said on social media: “On this bright Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy. Unfortunately, we already know of more than 20 deaths.”

At least 21 people were killed as a result of the attack, the Prosecutor General’s Office said, citing initial investigation results.

A further 83 people were injured, including seven children.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed rescue efforts are ongoing and he said “dozens” had been killed in the double missile attack.

“According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded,” he said. “Only filthy scum can act like this – taking the lives of ordinary people.”

Mr Zelensky called for a global response to the attack, adding: “Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What’s needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves.”

The strike comes less than a day after Russia and Ukraine’s top diplomats accused each other of violating a tentative US-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure, underscoring the challenges of negotiating an end to the three-year war.

The two countries’ foreign ministers spoke at separate events at the annual Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a day after US envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss peace prospects.

The city centre in the aftermath of Russia’s missile attack that killed at least 21 civilians in Sumy, Ukraine (AP)

“The Ukrainians have been attacking us from the very beginning, every passing day, maybe with two or three exceptions,” Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that Moscow would provide the US, Turkey and international bodies with a list of Kyiv’s attacks during the past three weeks.

His Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, fiercely contested that claim, saying on Saturday that Russia had launched “almost 70 missiles, over 2,200 (exploding) drones, and over 6,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine, mostly at civilians,” since agreeing to the limited pause on strikes.

The attack on Sumy on Sunday is the second large-scale attack to claim civilian lives in just over a week, following a deadly missile strike on Mr Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih on April 4 that killed some 20 people, including nine children.