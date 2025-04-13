Man to face charges after fire damages Pennsylvania governor’s mansion

A man has been arrested and will face charges including attempted murder, terrorism and attempted arson after an early morning fire that badly damaged the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion and forced Governor Josh Shapiro and his family to flee.

Mr Shapiro and his family were evacuated overnight from the official governor’s residence in Harrisburg after someone set fire to the building.

He told an afternoon news conference that he, his wife, their four children, two dogs and another family that had celebrated Passover on Saturday were inside the home when they were awakened by state troopers.

Police are investigating the arson attack (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)

No one was injured and the fire was extinguished, according to authorities.

Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Christopher Paris identified the man in custody as Cody Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg.

Dauphin County District Attorney Francis Chardo said that charges will include attempted murder, terrorism, attempted arson and aggravated assault.

Authorities said the suspect hopped over a fence surrounding the property and forcibly entered the residence before setting it on fire.

Police deputy commissioner George Bivens said Balmer had a homemade incendiary device and evaded police who knew there had been a breach.