In Pictures: Thousands of fans gather for Comic-Con Prague 2025

Last year, 27,000 attended the Comic-Con in Prague and organisers are expecting a similar turnout this year.

Cosplayers shout as they pose for a photo during the Comic Con event in Prague
Cosplayers shout as they pose for a photo during the Comic Con event in Prague, Czech Republic, on Saturday (Petr David Josek/AP)

Thousands of fans gathered at the sixth annual Comic-Con Prague, a three-day pop culture event with interactive workshops, a gaming zone, lectures and insight into upcoming films.

A cosplayer smiles during the Comic-Con event in Prague, Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)
Despite the sun shining, some fans donned the armour of the Mandalorian at the Comic-Con event in Prague (Petr David Josek/AP)
Disney favourites Belle and Snow White were cosplay outfits of choice (Petr David Josek/AP)
Batman and Daenerys Targaryen join other cosplayers for an audition at a costume contest during the Comic-Con event (Petr David Josek/AP)

This year’s programme includes a cosplay competition.

Last year, 27,000 attended the Comic-Con in Prague, and organisers expect a similar turnout this year.

Even followers of the dark side must take their lightsabers through security checks (Petr David Josek/AP)
One cosplayer even brought the iconic red guitar of Bonnie from horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy’s (Petr David Josek/AP)
A cosplayer adds the final touches before a costume contest (Petr David Josek/AP)
A participant poses for a photo during the Comic-Con event (Petr David Josek/AP)
Some fans adopted intricate looks for the annual event (Petr David Josek/AP)
An elaborately dressed cosplayer adjusts their costume (Petr David Josek/AP)
