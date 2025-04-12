In Pictures: Thousands of fans gather for Comic-Con Prague 2025
Last year, 27,000 attended the Comic-Con in Prague and organisers are expecting a similar turnout this year.
By contributor Associated Press reporters
Published
Thousands of fans gathered at the sixth annual Comic-Con Prague, a three-day pop culture event with interactive workshops, a gaming zone, lectures and insight into upcoming films.
This year’s programme includes a cosplay competition.
