In Pictures: Thousands of fans gather for Comic-Con Prague 2025

Thousands of fans gathered at the sixth annual Comic-Con Prague, a three-day pop culture event with interactive workshops, a gaming zone, lectures and insight into upcoming films.

A cosplayer smiles during the Comic-Con event in Prague, Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)

Despite the sun shining, some fans donned the armour of the Mandalorian at the Comic-Con event in Prague (Petr David Josek/AP)

Disney favourites Belle and Snow White were cosplay outfits of choice (Petr David Josek/AP)

Batman and Daenerys Targaryen join other cosplayers for an audition at a costume contest during the Comic-Con event (Petr David Josek/AP)

This year’s programme includes a cosplay competition.

Last year, 27,000 attended the Comic-Con in Prague, and organisers expect a similar turnout this year.

Even followers of the dark side must take their lightsabers through security checks (Petr David Josek/AP)

One cosplayer even brought the iconic red guitar of Bonnie from horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy’s (Petr David Josek/AP)

A cosplayer adds the final touches before a costume contest (Petr David Josek/AP)

A participant poses for a photo during the Comic-Con event (Petr David Josek/AP)

Some fans adopted intricate looks for the annual event (Petr David Josek/AP)