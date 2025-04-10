Wall Street pulls back after historic surge as US-China trade tensions escalate

US stocks are giving back much of their historic gains from the day before as Wall Street contends with a trade war that has cooled in temperature but is still threatening the economy.

The S&P 500 was down 3.6% in afternoon trading, slicing into Wednesday’s surge of 9.5% following Mr Trump’s decision to pause many of his tariffs worldwide.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,135 points, or 2.8%, as of 1.56pm Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 4.3% lower.

US President Donald Trump has focused more on China, raising his tariffs on its products to well above 100%.

“Trump blinks,” UBS strategist Bhanu Baweja wrote in a report about the president’s decision on tariffs, “but the damage isn’t all undone.”

Even if that were to get negotiated down to something like 50%, and even if only 10% tariffs remained on other countries, Mr Baweja said the hit to the US economy could still be large enough to hurt expected growth for upcoming US corporate profits.

The losses for US stocks accelerated on Thursday after the White House clarified that Chinese imports will be tariffed at 145%, not the 125% rate that Mr Trump had written about in his posting on Truth Social on Wednesday, once his previous 20% fentanyl tariffs were included.

“Everything is still very volatile, because with Donald Trump, you don’t know what to expect,” said Francis Lun, chief executive of Geo Securities. “This is really big uncertainty in the market. The threat of recession has not faded.”

China, meanwhile, has reached out to other countries around the world in apparent hopes of forming a united front against Mr Trump.

The European Union said it will put its trade retaliation measures on hold for 90 days and leave room for a negotiated solution.

In stock markets abroad, indexes rallied across Europe and Asia in their first chances to trade following Mr Trump’s pause. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 9.1%, South Korea’s Kospi leaped 6.6% and Germany’s DAX returned 4.5%.