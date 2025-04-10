Number of dead in roof collapse at nightclub in Dominican Republic rises to 218

Rescue crews in the Dominican Republic dug through the remains of a nightclub after its roof collapsed earlier this week, killing at least 218 people – but hope of finding survivors was slim.

Meanwhile, dozens of people in the capital of Santo Domingo still searched for their loved ones, growing frustrated upon getting no answers after visiting hospitals and the country’s forensic institute.

Doctors warned that some of the two dozen patients who remained in hospital were still not in the clear, especially the eight who were in critical condition.

Rescue workers search for survivors at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed during a merengue concert in Santo Domingo (Ricardo Hernandez/AP)

“If the trauma is too great, there’s not a lot of time” left to save patients in that condition, said health minister Dr Victor Atallah.

He and other doctors said that injuries include fractures in the skull, femur and pelvis caused by slabs of cement falling on those attending a merengue concert at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, where more than 200 were injured.

The government said on Wednesday night that it was moving to a recovery phase focused on finding bodies, but Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Centre of Emergency Operations, said crews at the scene were still looking for victims and potential survivors although no one has been found alive since Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re not going to abandon anyone. Our work will continue,” he said.

Rescue workers search for survivors at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (Eddy Vittini/AP)

The legendary club was packed with musicians, professional athletes and government officials when dust began falling from the ceiling and into people’s drinks early on Tuesday.

Minutes later, the roof collapsed.

Victims include merengue icon Rubby Perez, who had been singing to the crowd before the roof fell; former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera; and Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the north-western province of Montecristi whose brother is seven-time major league baseball star Nelson Cruz.

Also killed was a retired United Nations official; saxophonist Luis Solis, who was playing onstage when the roof fell; New York-based fashion designer Martin Polanco; the son and daughter-in-law of the minister of public works; the brother of the vice minister of the Ministry of Youth; and three employees of Grupo Popular, a financial services company, including the president of AFP Popular Bank and his wife.

A woman touches a photo of one of the missing during the search for survivors at the Jet Set nightclub (Ricardo Hernandez/AP)

Randolfo Rijo Gomez, director of the country’s 911 system, said it received more than 100 calls, with several of those made by people buried under the rubble.

He noted that police arrived at the scene in 90 seconds, followed minutes later by first response units.

In less than half an hour, 25 soldiers, seven fire brigades and 77 ambulances were activated, he said.

Crews used dogs and thermal cameras to search for victims, rescuing 145 survivors from the rubble, authorities said.

People hold up photos of their relatives while waiting to identify them at the National Institute of Forensic Pathology (Ricardo Hernandez/AP)

It was not immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse, or when the Jet Set building was last inspected.

The government said late on Wednesday that once the recovery phase ends, it will launch a thorough investigation.

The club issued a statement saying it was cooperating with authorities.

A spokesperson for the family that owns the club told The Associated Press that she passed along questions about potential inspections.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works referred questions to the mayor’s office.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.