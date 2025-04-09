EU retaliates against Trump’s steel and aluminium tariffs

European Union member states have voted to approve retaliatory tariffs on 23 billion dollars (£18 billion) in goods in response to US President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

The tariffs will go into effect in stages, with some on April 15 and others on May 15 and December 1. The EU executive commission did not immediately provide a list of the goods on Wednesday.

Members of the 27-country bloc repeated their preference for a negotiated deal to settle trade issues.

The commission said in a statement: “The EU considers US tariffs unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy. The EU has stated its clear preference to find negotiated outcomes with the US, which would be balanced and mutually beneficial.”

The head of the EU’s executive commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has offered a zero-for-zero tariffs deal on industrial goods including cars. But Mr Trump has said that is not enough to satisfy US concerns.