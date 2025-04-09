Doctor tells court Maradona should have been sent to clinic

A doctor told the trial of seven medical professionals accused of negligence in the death of Diego Maradona that the soccer star should have been admitted to a rehabilitation centre rather than taken home following surgery he underwent in 2020.

Maradona, who led Argentina to the World Cup title in 1986, died on November 25 2020 while undergoing home hospitalisation on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. He was 60.

“He should have gone to a rehabilitation clinic… a more protected place for him,” Mario Alejandro Schiter, who treated Maradona for a drug addiction for two decades, told the court.

“Knowing the patient, I would not have suggested home hospitalisation; he was not easy to manage, given my direct knowledge of having treated him at the worst moment of his life.”

According to the prosecution, the seven charged in the negligence case — a neurosurgeon, a psychiatrist, a psychologist, doctors and nurses — failed to provide adequate care, which may have led to his death.

Dr Schiter said he was a consultant and that he had no decision-making authority, and that the clinic’s directors ultimately “came and told me they opted for home hospitalisation”.

He observed the autopsy on Maradona’s body and said “all the evidence suggests that there was a failure to provide modifiable care, which led to heart failure”.

According to some witnesses at the trial, the home where Maradona was taken lacked the necessary medical equipment.