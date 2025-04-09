Death toll from nightclub roof collapse reaches at least 98

The death toll from a collapsed roof at a nightclub in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo has reached at least 98, authorities said.

At least 160 were injured with crews searching for potential survivors in the rubble at the one-storey Jet Set nightclub, said Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Centre of Emergency Operations.

“We continue clearing debris and searching for people,” he said on Tuesday night. “We’re going to search tirelessly for people.”

A woman stands outside the Jet Set nightclub (Ricardo Hernandez/AP)

Nearly 12 hours after the top of the nightclub collapsed during a merengue concert, rescue crews were still pulling out survivors from under the debris. Firefighters removed blocks of broken concrete and used sawed pieces of wood as planks to lift heavy debris as the noise of drills breaking through concrete filled the air.

Mr Mendez said rescue crews were prioritising three areas in the club, adding: “We’re hearing some sounds.”

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi and sister of seven-time Major League Baseball (MLB) all-star Nelson Cruz, was among the victims.

She had called president Luis Abinader at 12.49am, saying she was trapped and that the roof had collapsed, first lady Raquel Abraje told reporters. Officials said she died later at the hospital.

“This is too great a tragedy,” the first lady said, her voice breaking.

The Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic posted on X that former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel, 51, also died. Officials had pulled him from the debris earlier and brought him to a hospital.

MLB said on X that former Washington Nationals player Tony Blanco, father of Pittsburgh Pirates minor league player Tony Blanco Jr, was also killed.

Also killed was Dominican baseball player Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera, said league spokesman Satosky Terrero.

Among the injured was national politician Bray Vargas.

Relatives of merengue singer Rubby Perez, who was performing when the roof collapsed, initially said he had been rescued, but Mr Mendez said later rescue crews were still looking for him.

The singer’s manager Enrique Paulino, whose shirt was spattered with blood, told reporters at the scene the concert began shortly before midnight with the roof collapsing almost an hour later, killing the group’s saxophonist.

“It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner,” he said, adding that he initially thought it was an earthquake.

It was not immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse or when the Jet Set building was last inspected.

The club issued a statement saying it was co-operating with authorities and noted that the owner, Antonio Espaillat, was out of the country and returned late on Tuesday.

“There are no words to express the pain this event has caused. What happened has been devastating for everyone,” he said.

People searching for their missing relatives search a list of names outside the Jet Set nightclub (Ricardo Hernandez/AP)

Prosecutor Rosalba Ramos told TV station CDN that while “everyone wants to know” what happened, authorities were still focused on finding survivors.

A makeshift morgue was set up near the club while more than 120 people lined up to donate blood at two different centres.

Manuel Olivo Ortiz, whose son attended the concert but did not return home, was among those anxiously waiting outside the club known for its traditional Monday parties where renowned national and international artists perform.

“We’re holding on only to God,” Mr Olivo said.

President Abinader wrote on X that all rescue agencies are “working tirelessly” to help those affected.

“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred,” he wrote.

Mr Abinader arrived at the scene and hugged those looking for friends and family, some with tears streaming down their faces. “We have faith in God that we will rescue even more people alive,” he told reporters.

An official with a megaphone stood outside the club imploring the large crowd that had gathered to search for friends and relatives to give ambulances space.

At one hospital, an official stood outside reading aloud the names of survivors as a crowd gathered around her and yelled out the names of their loved ones.

Dozens of people gathered at the National Institute of Forensic Pathology, which shared pictures of the victims so their loved ones could identify them.