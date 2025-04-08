Israel’s internal security chief keeps his job for the time being

Israel’s Supreme Court has ruled that the head of the country’s internal security agency will stay in his position for at least the next 12 days, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempt to fire him last month.

The government and the attorney general have until April 20 to come to a “creative solution” regarding Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar’s future, the justices said at the close of Tuesday’s marathon hearing, which lasted for more than 10 hours.

Mr Netanyahu said he was “puzzled” by the high court’s decision and he would continue to interview candidates to replace Mr Bar.

The stormy hearing, the latest showdown between Mr Netanyahu and the judiciary, was eventually closed to the public after multiple protests interrupted proceedings — including by right-wing members of parliament.

Critics say the decision to fire Mr Bar is tainted by a conflict of interest because the internal security agency is investigating ties between Mr Netanyahu’s office and the Gulf Arab state of Qatar.

Mr Bar’s supporters say Mr Netanyahu demanded loyalty from the head of an organisation that is meant to be apolitical.

Since the war against Hamas in Gaza began in 2023, Mr Netanyahu has sacked or forced out a string of top officials, including the defence minister and the Israeli military’s chief of staff.