Death toll rises to 58 after roof collapse at Dominican Republic nightclub

At least 58 people died and more than 160 were injured after a roof fell at a nightclub in the capital of the Dominican Republic, authorities said.

Crews were searching for potential survivors in the rubble at Jet Set in Santo Domingo, said Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Centre of Emergency Operations.

Politicians, athletes and others were attending a merengue concert, authorities said.

Rescue workers search for survivors at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed during a merengue concert in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (Noticias SIN via AP)

“We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble,” he said.

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi and sister of seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz, was among the victims.

She had called President Luis Abinader at 12.49am saying she was trapped and that the roof had collapsed, First Lady Raquel Abraje told reporters. Officials said Ms Cruz died later in hospital.

The Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic posted on X that MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel had died. Officials had earlier rescued Dotel from the debris and transported him to hospital.

Meanwhile, the injured include politician Bray Vargas and merengue singer Rubby Perez, who was performing when the roof collapsed, officials said.

His manager, Enrique Paulino, whose shirt was spattered with blood, told reporters at the scene that the concert began shortly before midnight, with the roof collapsing almost an hour later, killing the group’s saxophonist.

“It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner,” he said, adding that he initially thought it was an earthquake.

President Luis Abinader wrote on X that all rescue agencies are “working tirelessly” to help those affected.

“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub.

“We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred,” he wrote.

Mr Abinader arrived at the scene and hugged those looking for friends and family, some with tears streaming down their faces.

He did not speak to reporters.

People read lists of survivors as crews search for others trapped at the Jet Set nightclub (Ricardo Hernandez/AP)

An official with a megaphone stood outside the club imploring the large crowd that had gathered to search for friends and relatives to give ambulances space.

“You have to cooperate with authorities, please,” he said.

“We are removing people.”

At one hospital where the injured were taken, an official stood outside reading aloud the names of survivors as a crowd gathered around her and shouted out the names of their loved ones.

It was not immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse.