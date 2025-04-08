China threatens ‘countermeasures’ in response to Trump’s latest tariff threat

China threatened to “resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests”, in response to US President Donald Trump’s threat of an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports.

The Commerce Ministry statement, issued early on Tuesday, said the US‘s imposition of “so-called ‘reciprocal tariffs’” on China is “completely groundless and is a typical unilateral bullying practice”.

The ministry hinted more retaliatory tariffs may be coming.

“The countermeasures China has taken are aimed at safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and maintaining the normal international trade order. They are completely legitimate,” the ministry said.

An aerial view of Xiasha Container Terminal on a canal in Hangzhou in east China’s Zhejiang province (Chinatopix/AP)

“The US threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake and once again exposes the blackmailing nature of the US. China will never accept this. If the US insists on its own way, China will fight to the end.”

Mr Trump’s threat, which he delivered on social media, came after China said it would retaliate against US tariffs announced last week.

“If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!”

If Mr Trump implements his plans, US tariffs on imports from China would reach a combined 104%.

The new taxes would be on top of the 20% tariffs announced as punishment for fentanyl trafficking and his separate 34% tariffs announced last week.

Not only could that increase prices for American consumers, it could give China an incentive to flood other countries with cheaper goods and seek deeper partnerships with other trading partners.

The Chinese Embassy in the US responded to Mr Trump’s latest tariff threat by saying his bluster would not help him resolve any trade disputes.

“We have stressed more than once that pressuring or threatening China is not a right way to engage with us,” said Liu Pengyu, the embassy spokesman. “China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.”

Mr Trump faces mounting pressure in the financial markets and from business leaders to backtrack on his tariff ambitions, yet he has shown no signs of reversing course or finding a message to calm panicked markets.

The White House said on Monday that Mr Trump would veto a Senate bill that would mandate congressional approval for new tariffs, a bet that the critical mass of Republican members will loyally back his taxes on imports despite the economic and political chaos being created.