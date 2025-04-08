‘Children and women among those killed’ in Israeli strikes in Gaza

Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip overnight and into Tuesday killed at least 25 people, including eight children and five women, according to Palestinian medics.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Supreme Court is hearing a group of eight cases challenging prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial move to dismiss the head of the country’s internal security agency.

Israel ended a ceasefire with Hamas in March and has cut off all food, fuel and humanitarian aid to Gaza, a tactic that rights groups say is a war crime.

Israel’s prime Mmnister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office (AP)

It has issued new displacement orders that have forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee Israeli bombardments and ground operations.

Israel’s war in Gaza, now in its 18th month, has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israel has vowed to escalate the war until Hamas returns dozens of remaining hostages, disarms and leaves the territory.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on October 7 2023, killing some 1,200 people, and taking 251 others hostage.

The group still holds 59 captives, 24 of whom are believed to be alive.