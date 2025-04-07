Trump says the US will hold direct talks with Iran over its nuclear programme

US President Donald Trump has said that the US is holding direct talks with Iran about its nuclear programme.

The president, in comments to reporters after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, said the talks with Tehran would start on Saturday.

He insisted that Tehran cannot get nuclear weapons.

Mr Trump said Iran will be ‘in great danger’ should talks to curb its nuclear programme fail.

Mr Trump made the threat in the Oval Office meeting with Mr Netanyahu at which he also announced that direct talks between Iran and the United States would begin this weekend.

“I think Iran is going to be in great danger” if the talks collapse, Mr Trump said. “And I hate to say it.”

Mr Trump did not disclose the venue for the meetings to begin on Saturday or say who from his administration would participate.

“We’re dealing with them directly and maybe a deal is going to be made,” Mr Trump said.

He added that “doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious.”

Mr Trump said the talks would happen “at almost the highest level”.