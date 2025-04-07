Trump administration ends some ‘lifesaving’ USAid contracts, officials say

The Trump administration has notified the World Food Programme (WFP) and other partners that it has terminated some of the last remaining lifesaving humanitarian programmes across the Middle East, according to US and UN officials.

The projects were being cancelled “for the convenience of the US Government” at the direction of Jeremy Lewin, a top lieutenant at Trump adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency whom the Trump administration appointed to oversee and finish dismantling the US Agency for International Development, according to a letter sent to USAid partners and viewed by the Associated Press.

About 60 letters cancelling contracts were sent over the past week, including for major projects with the World Food Programme, the world’s largest provider of food aid, a USAid official said.

An official with the United Nations in the Middle East said the WFP received termination letters for Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

Some of the last remaining US funding for key programmes in Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan and the southern African nation of Zimbabwe were also affected, including those providing food, water, medical care and shelter for people displaced by war, the USAid official said.

The Trump administration had pledged to spare those most urgent, lifesaving programmes in its cutting of aid and development programmes through the US State Department and USAid.

The Trump administration already has cancelled thousands of USAid contracts as it dismantles USAid, which it accuses of wastefulness and of advancing liberal causes.

The newly terminated contracts were among about 900 surviving programmes that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had notified Congress he intended to preserve, the USAid official said.

There was no immediate comment from the State Department.