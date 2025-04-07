Jay North, who starred as Dennis The Menace, dies aged 73

Jay North, who starred as the mischief maker on Dennis The Menace for four series starting in 1959, has died aged 73.

North died Sunday at his home in Lake Butler, Florida, after battling colon cancer, said Laurie Jacobson, a long-time friend, and his booking agent Bonnie Vent.

“He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply. He called us frequently and ended every conversation with ‘I love you with all my heart’,” Jacobson wrote in a tribute on Facebook.

Jay North, right, attempts to handcuff Dean Martin, centre as they play with a stuffed toy with Tony Curtis in 1959 (AP)

North was six when he was cast as the smiling troublemaker in the CBS sitcom adaptation of Hank Ketcham’s popular comic strip, which took place in an idyllic American suburb.

Often wearing a striped shirt and overalls, Dennis’ mischievous antics frequently frustrated his retired next-door neighbor George Wilson, played by Joseph Kearns.

Dennis’ patient parents were played by Herbert Anderson and Gloria Henry.

Later, North appeared on TV in shows including The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Lucy Show, My Three Sons, Lassie and The Simpsons, as well as movies like Maya (1966), The Teacher (1974) and Dickie Robert: Former Child Star (2003).

North is survived by his third wife, Cindy, and three stepdaughters.