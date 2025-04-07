China accuses US of protectionism and economic bullying

China has accused the US of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying over tariffs.

Foreign affairs spokesman Lin Jian told reporters: “Putting the US first over international rules is a typical act of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying.”

US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs last week, prompting China and other governments to retaliate quickly.

Mr Trump put an additional 34% tariff on Chinese goods as part of “Liberation Day”, coming on top of two rounds of 10% tariffs already declared in February and March, which the US leader said was due to Beijing’s role in the fentanyl crisis.

In response, China suspended sorghum, poultry and bonemeal imports from some American companies.

The latest retaliatory moves from Beijing include more export controls on rare earth minerals, which are critical for various technologies, and filing a lawsuit at the World Trade Organisation.

Mr Lin said the new tariffs harmed the stability of global production and supply chains and would have a serious impact on the world’s economic recovery.

“Pressure and threats are not the way to deal with China. China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” he added.