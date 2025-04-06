Rising rivers threaten US South and Midwest after days-long torrent of rain

Rivers rose and flooding worsened on Sunday across the sodden US South and Midwest, threatening communities already badly damaged by days of heavy rain and wind that killed at least 18 people.

From Texas to Ohio, utilities scrambled to shut off power and gas, while cities closed roads and deployed sandbags to protect homes and businesses.

In Frankfort, Kentucky, rescue crews checking up on residents in the state capital traversed inundated streets in inflatable boats.

“As long as I’ve been alive – and I’m 52 – this is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” said Wendy Quire, the general manager at the Brown Barrel restaurant in central Frankfort.

Search and rescue firefighters carry a boat to a flooded neighbourhood in Frankfort (Jon Cherry/AP)

As the swollen Kentucky River kept rising on Sunday, officials diverted traffic and turned off utilities to businesses in the city built around it, Ms Quire said. “The rain just won’t stop. It’s been nonstop for days and days,” she said.

As of Sunday, the river’s depth had risen above 47 feet and was expected to crest above 49 feet on Monday morning to a record-setting level, according to Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson. The city’s flood wall system is designed to withstand 51 feet of water.

Forecasters said on Sunday that flooding could persist as torrential rains lingered over many states, including Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama. Tornadoes are possible in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, forecasters said.

The 18 reported deaths since the start of the storms on Wednesday included 10 in Tennessee.

A nine-year-old boy in Kentucky was caught up in floodwaters while walking to catch his school bus.

A five-year-old boy in Arkansas died after a tree fell on his family’s home and trapped him, police said.

A 16-year-old volunteer firefighter in Missouri died in a crash while seeking to rescue people caught in the storm.

Residential streets are flooded by the rising Licking River in Falmouth (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The National Weather Service (NWS) said on Sunday dozens of locations in multiple states were expected to reach a “major flood stage”, with extensive flooding of structures, roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure possible.

In north-central Kentucky, emergency officials ordered a mandatory evacuation for Falmouth and Butler, towns near the bend of the rising Licking River. Thirty years ago, the river reached a record 50 feet, resulting in five deaths and 1,000 homes destroyed.

There were 523 domestic and international flights cancelled within the US and more than 6,900 delayed on Saturday, according to FlightAware.com, which reported 121 cancellations and 3,865 delays of US flights mid-Sunday.

The NWS said 5.06 inches (nearly 13cm) of rain fell on Saturday in Jonesboro, Arkansas — making it the wettest day ever recorded in April in the city, dating back to 1893.

As of early Sunday, Memphis had received 14 inches (35cm) of rain since Wednesday, the NWS said. West Memphis, Arkansas, received 10 inches (25cm).

Forecasters attributed the violent weather to warm temperatures, an unstable atmosphere, strong winds and abundant moisture streaming from the Gulf.