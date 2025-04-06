Shropshire Star
Close

Pope Francis makes appearance in St Peter’s Square at mass for the sick

The pontiff’s voice sounded stronger than when he addressed well-wishers outside of Gemelli hospital on the day of his release.

By contributor Associated Press Reporter
Published
Vatican Jubilee
Pope Francis arrives in a wheelchair, helped by his personal nurse Massimiliano Streppetti, at the end of a mass in St Peter’s Square at The Vatican, Sunday April 6 (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope Francis was rolled into St Peter’s Square in a wheelchair during a special Jubilee Mass for the sick, marking his first public appearance at the Vatican on Sunday since his release from the hospital two weeks ago.

The pontiff lifted his hands to wave at the crowd, who stood and applauded, as he was rolled to the front of the altar in the square.

Vatican Pope Health
Pope Francis arrives in a wheelchair (Andrew Medichini/AP)

“Good Sunday to everyone,” the pope told the crowd.

“Thank you very much.”

The pontiff’s voice sounded stronger than when he addressed well-wishers outside of Gemelli hospital on the day of his release March 23, after battling life-threatening pneumonia during a five-week hospital stay.

Similar stories
Most popular