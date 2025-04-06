Le Pen supporters rally in Paris

Far-right French politician Marine Le Pen, who was convicted last week of embezzling public funds and banned from running for office, delivered a speech to supporters on Sunday, saying “I will continue to fight”.

Le Pen, who is appealing against the verdict, stood unshaken before a sea of French flags, telling the crowd: “For 30 years I have fought against injustice.”

Thousands of supporters gathered at Place Vauban, near the golden dome of Les Invalides and the tomb of Napoleon, for what was billed as a protest — but observers said it had all the markings of a campaign rally.

The National Rally, Le Pen’s party, organised the event in response to what it calls a politically motivated verdict.

Jordan Bardella at the rally on Sunday (Michel Euler/AP)

Jordan Bardella, Le Pen’s 29-year-old protege and president of the National Rally, gave a speech, accusing France’s judges of trying to silence the opposition.

“March 29 was a dark day for France,” he said, referencing the date of Le Pen’s conviction.

“The people must be free to choose their leaders — without interference from political judges.”

Though he claimed the party would respect democracy, Mr Bardella denounced magistrates’ unions and warned of “a system determined to crush dissent”.

Supporters carried signs reading “Justice taking orders” and “Stop the judicial dictatorship”.

Le Pen was found guilty of using European Parliament funds meant for aides to pay party staff in France.

The court called it “a democratic bypass”.

She was sentenced to four years in prison, including two under house arrest, and a five-year ban, effective immediately, from public office. She is appealing, with a ruling expected just months before the 2027 election.

Marine Le Pen delivers her speech during the rally near the parliament in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

On the other side of the Seine, hundreds gathered for a counter-rally led by left-wing parties.

“This is bigger than Marine Le Pen,” said Green Party leader Marine Tondelier. “It’s about defending the rule of law from people who think justice is optional.”

Meanwhile, former prime minister Gabriel Attal addressed supporters at a meeting of the centre-right Renaissance party in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, calling the moment “a test of the Republic”.

Former prime minister Edouard Philippe stood by his side.

Though police were out in force, only minor clashes were reported.