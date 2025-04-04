Trump extends TikTok deadline another 75 days as US continues to look for a deal

President Donald Trump has said he is signing an executive order to keep TikTok running in the US for another 75 days to give his administration more time to broker a deal to bring the social media platform under American ownership.

Congress had mandated that the platform be divested from China by January 19 or barred in the US on national security grounds, but Mr Trump moved unilaterally to extend the deadline to this weekend, as he sought to negotiate an agreement to keep it running.

Mr Trump has recently entertained an array of offers from US businesses seeking to buy a share of the popular social media site, but China’s ByteDance, which owns TikTok and its closely held algorithm, has insisted the platform is not for sale.

“My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress,” Mr Trump posted on his social media platform.

“The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days.”

Mr Trump added: “We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the Deal.”

A spokesperson for ByteDance confirmed in a statement that the company has been discussing a “potential solution” with the US government but noted that an “agreement has not been executed”.

“There are key matters to be resolved,” the spokesperson said. “Any agreement will be subject to approval under Chinese law.”

TikTok, which has headquarters in Singapore and Los Angeles, has said it prioritises user safety, and China’s Foreign Ministry has said China’s government has never and will not ask companies to “collect or provide data, information or intelligence” held in foreign countries.

Mr Trump’s delay of the ban marks the second time that he has temporarily blocked the 2024 law that banned the popular social video app after the deadline passed for ByteDance to divest.

That law was passed with bipartisan support in Congress and upheld unanimously by the Supreme Court, which said the ban was necessary for national security.

If the extension keeps control of TikTok’s algorithm under ByteDance’s authority, those national security concerns persist.

Chris Pierson, chief executive of cybersecurity and privacy protection platform BlackCloak, said that if the algorithm is still controlled by ByteDance then it is still “controlled by a company that is in a foreign, adversarial nation-state that actually could use that data for other means”.

“The main reason for all this is the control of data and the control of the algorithm,” said Mr Pierson, who served on the Department of Homeland Security’s privacy committee and cybersecurity subcommittee for more than a decade. “If neither of those two things change, then it has not changed the underlying purpose, and it has not changed the underlying risks that are presented.”

The president’s executive orders have spurred more than 130 lawsuits in the little more than two months he has been in office, but none of those suits have challenged his original decision to keep TikTok alive through an executive order.

The law allows for one 90-day reprieve, but only if there is a deal on the table and a formal notification to Congress. Mr Trump’s actions so far violate the law, said Alan Rozenshtein, an associate law professor at the University of Minnesota.

Mr Rozenshtein pushed back on Mr Trump’s claim that delaying the ban is an “extension”.

“He’s not extending anything. This continues to simply be a unilateral non-enforcement declaration,” he said. “All he’s doing is saying that he will not enforce the law for 75 more days. The law is still in effect. The companies are still violating it by providing services to TikTok.

“The national security risks posed by TikTok persist under this extension.”

The extension comes at a time when Americans are even more closely divided on what to do about TikTok than they were two years ago.

A recent Pew Research Centre survey found that about one third of Americans said they supported a TikTok ban, down from 50% in March 2023. Roughly one third said they would oppose a ban, and a similar percentage said they were not sure.

Among those who said they supported banning the social media platform, about eight in 10 cited concerns over users’ data security being at risk as a major factor in their decision, according to the report.