Six children among 14 people killed in Russian strike on Ukraine, officials say

A Russian ballistic missile strike on a central Ukrainian city has killed at least 14 people, including six children, Ukrainian officials said.

The strike came as US and European leaders pressed Russia to accept a ceasefire in the conflict.

At least 50 people were wounded in the strike on Kryvyi Rih — the home town of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — in what the region’s leader, Serhii Lysak, described as an “assault against civilians”.

“The missile struck an area right next to residential buildings — hitting a playground and ordinary streets,” Mr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Local authorities said the strike damaged about 20 apartment buildings, more than 30 vehicles, an educational building and a restaurant. They said emergency responders were at the scene and psychologists were helping survivors.

Mr Zelensky blamed the daily strikes on Russia’s unwillingness to end the war, saying: “Every missile, every drone strike proves Russia wants only war.”

He urged Ukraine’s allies to increase pressure on Moscow and bolster Ukraine’s air defences.

“The United States, Europe and the rest of the world have enough power to make Russia abandon terror and war,” he said.

The missile strike followed a drone attack late Thursday on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, that killed five civilians.

Firefighters put out a blaze following Russia’s drone attack on Kharkiv (Yevhen Titov/AP)

Emergency crews carried black body bags from a burning apartment building as onlookers wept and hugged in the dark.

Some of the 32 wounded, bloodied and in shock, limped out into the street or were carried on stretchers as flames shot from the windows of their homes.

“Now, I think it is obvious who wants peace and who wants war,” Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said at a Nato meeting in Brussels, referring to the Kharkiv strike. “We must get Russia serious about peace. We must pressure Russia into peace.”

Russia has effectively rejected a US proposal for a full and immediate 30-day halt in the fighting, and the UK and French foreign ministers on Friday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of dragging his feet in ceasefire talks to halt Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine.

“Our judgment is that Putin continues to obfuscate, continues to drag his feet,” Foreign Secretary David Lammy told reporters at Nato headquarters, standing alongside French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in a symbolic show of unity.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said ‘Putin continues to obfuscate, continues to drag his feet’ (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said that Russia’s real intentions in the negotiations will become clear within weeks.

“We will know from their answers very soon whether they are serious about proceeding with real peace or whether it’s a delay tactic,” Mr Rubio told reporters. “Now we’ve reached the stage where we need to make progress.”

A Kremlin envoy who visited Washington this week for talks with Trump administration officials said on Friday that further meetings would be needed to resolve outstanding issues.

Kirill Dmitriev told Russian reporters that “the dialogue will take some time, but it’s proceeding positively and constructively”.

He criticised what he called a “well-co-ordinated media campaign and attempts by various politicians to spoil Russia-US relations, distort what Russia says, and cast Russia and its leaders in a negative way”.

Mr Dmitriev, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, was sanctioned by the Biden administration after Moscow launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 2022. The US had to temporarily lift the restrictions to allow him to travel to Washington this week.

Civilian areas in three other Ukrainian regions were also hit in Russian attacks overnight, officials said.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said Russia’s real intentions in the negotiations will become clear within weeks (Jacquelyn Martin, Pool/AP)

The Ukrainian air force said that Russia fired 78 strike and decoy drones. Russia’s defence ministry said that its air defences destroyed 107 Ukrainian drones.

“We see you, Vladimir Putin. We know what you are doing,” Mr Lammy said.

Russian forces are preparing to launch a new military offensive in the coming weeks to maximise pressure on Ukraine, and strengthen the Kremlin’s negotiating position in the ceasefire talks, according to Ukrainian government and western military analysts.

The planned multi-pronged ground offensive along the 620-mile front line comes as muddy fields dry out, which will allow tanks, armoured vehicles and other heavy equipment to roll into key positions across the countryside.

The UK and France are helping to lead a multinational effort known as the “coalition of the willing” to set up a force that might police any future peace agreement in Ukraine. A senior Ukrainian official said earlier this week that between 10 and 12 countries have said they are ready to join the coalition.

Mr Barrot said that Ukraine had accepted ceasefire terms three weeks ago, and that Russia now “owes an answer to the United States”.

French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot addresses the media (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

US President Donald Trump has expressed frustration with Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky, after he promised last year to bring the war to a swift conclusion.

“Russia has been flip-flopping, continuing its strikes on energy infrastructure, continuing its war crimes,” Mr Barrot said. “It has to be ‘yes’. It has to be ‘no’. It has to be a quick answer.”

He said that Russia shows no intention of halting its military campaign, noting that Mr Putin on Monday ordered a call-up intended to draft 160,000 conscripts for a one-year tour of compulsory military service.

The two foreign ministers pledged to continue helping to build up Ukraine’s armed forces — the country’s best security guarantee since the US took any prospect of Nato membership off the table.

Moscow’s measured approach to the ceasefire negotiations has not surprised western observers, because its army has momentum on the battlefield.

A US intelligence community annual threat assessment, published last month, noted that for Russia, “positive battlefield trends allow for some strategic patience”.

“Russia in the past year has seized the upper hand in… Ukraine and is on a path to accrue greater leverage to press Kyiv and its western backers to negotiate an end to the war that grants Moscow concessions it seeks,” the report said.