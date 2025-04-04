Donald Trump says he is giving TikTok another 75 days to find a US buyer

President Donald Trump has said he is signing an executive order to keep TikTok running in the US for another 75 days to give his administration more time to broker a deal to bring the social media platform under American ownership.

Congress had mandated that the platform be divested from China by January 19 or barred in the US on national security grounds, but Mr Trump moved unilaterally to extend the deadline to this weekend, as he sought to negotiate an agreement to keep it running.

Mr Trump has recently entertained an array of offers from US businesses seeking to buy a share of the popular social media site, but China’s ByteDance, which owns TikTok and its closely held algorithm, has insisted the platform is not for sale.

ByteDance, which owns TikTok, has insisted the platform is not for sale (AP)

“My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress,” Mr Trump posted on his social media platform.

“The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days.”

Mr Trump added: “We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the Deal.”

TikTok, which has headquarters in Singapore and Los Angeles, has said it prioritises user safety, and China’s Foreign Ministry has said China’s government has never and will not ask companies to “collect or provide data, information or intelligence” held in foreign countries.

President Donald Trump said ‘we look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the deal’ (Pool via AP)

The president’s executive orders have spurred more than 130 lawsuits in the little more than two months he has been in office, but none of those suits have challenged his original decision to keep TikTok alive through an executive order.

The extension comes at a time when Americans are even more closely divided on what to do about TikTok than they were two years ago.

A recent Pew Research Centre survey found that about one third of Americans said they supported a TikTok ban, down from 50% in March 2023. Roughly one third said they would oppose a ban, and a similar percentage said they were not sure.

Among those who said they supported banning the social media platform, about eight in 10 cited concerns over users’ data security being at risk as a major factor in their decision, according to the report.