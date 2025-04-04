China imposes 34% tariff on imports of all US products from April 10

China has announced it will impose a 34% tariff on imports of all US products, starting on April 10.

The new tariff matches the rate of the US “reciprocal” tariff imposed by American President Donald Trump this week.

Beijing’s commerce ministry also said it will impose more export controls on rare earths, which are materials used in high-tech products such as computer chips and electric vehicle batteries.

The Chinese government also said it would add 27 US companies to a list of companies subject to trade sanctions or export controls.

Beijing also announced it has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation over the tariffs issue.