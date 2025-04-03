Rubio reassures allies of US commitment to Nato as Trump sends mixed signals

US secretary of state Marco Rubio and the Trump administration’s new envoy to Nato are seeking to reassure wary allies of the US commitment to the alliance.

Mr Rubio on Thursday decried “hysteria and hyperbole” in the media about President Donald Trump’s intentions despite persistent signals from Washington DC that Nato as it has existed for 75 years may no longer be relevant.

Mr Rubio and newly confirmed US ambassador to Nato Matt Whitaker are in Brussels for a meeting of alliance foreign ministers at which many are hoping Mr Rubio will shed light on US security plans in Europe.

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte and United States secretary of state Marco Rubio address the media during a meeting of Nato foreign ministers (Virginia Mayo/AP)

“The United States is as active in Nato as it has ever been,” Mr Rubio told reporters as he greeted Nato chief Mark Rutte before the meeting began.

“And some of this hysteria and hyperbole that I see in the global media and some domestic media in the United States about Nato is unwarranted.”

“President Trump’s made clear he supports Nato,” Mr Rubio said. “We’re going to remain in Nato.”

“We want Nato to be stronger, we want Nato to be more visible and the only way Nato can get stronger, more visible is if our partners, the nation states that comprise this important alliance, have more capability,” he said.

In a statement, Mr Whitaker said that “under President Trump’s leadership, Nato will be stronger and more effective than ever before, and I believe that a robust Nato can continue to serve as a bedrock of peace and prosperity.”

But he added: “Nato’s vitality rests on every ally doing their fair share.”

– Concerns about US commitment to allies

Despite those words, European allies and Canada are deeply concerned by Mr Trump’s readiness to draw closer to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who sees Nato as a threat as the US tries to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine, his rhetorical attacks and insults against on allies like Canada and Denmark.

And Mr Trump’s Wednesday imposition of new global tariffs, which will affect allies, have added to the uncertainty and unease.

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, right, walks with US secretary of state Marco Rubio (Virginia Mayo/AP)

Asked about concerns among European allies about a possible US troop drawdown and the importance of getting clear messages from the Trump administration, Mr Rutte said: “These issues are not new. There are no plans for them to all of a sudden draw down their presence here in Europe.”

Indeed, the Trump administration has not made its Nato allies aware any plans it might have.

But several European countries are convinced that US troops and equipment will be withdrawn, and they want to find out from Mr Rubio how many and when so they can fill any security gaps.

“We need to pre-empt a rapid retreat, but we’ve had nothing precise from the US yet,” a senior Nato diplomat said ahead of the meeting, briefing reporters on his country’s expectations on condition that he not be named.

– Rutte’s dilemma

Meanwhile, Mr Rutte is in a bind.

European allies and Canada have tasked him with keeping the US firmly in Nato.

Around 100,000 US troops are stationed in Europe along with the Navy’s 6th Fleet and nuclear warheads.

US firepower ensures that Nato’s ability to deter Russia is credible.

This means he cannot openly criticise Mr Trump, who is commander in chief of Nato’s biggest and best-equipped armed forces.

What is clear, is that US allies must ramp up defence spending even more than they already have since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago, so that they can defend Europe with less American help and keep Ukraine’s armed forces in the fight.

“The US expects European allies to take more responsibility for their own security,” Dutch foreign minister Caspar Veldkamp said, which means that “European Nato countries rapidly have to strengthen the European pillar of Nato and have to increase their defence spending.”

Since defence secretary Pete Hegseth warned last month that US security priorities lie elsewhere — in Asia and on the US’s own borders — the Europeans have waited to learn how big a military drawdown in Europe could be and how fast it may happen.

In Europe and Canada, governments are working on “burden shifting” plans to take over more of the load, while trying to ensure that no security vacuum is created if US troops and equipment are withdrawn from the continent.