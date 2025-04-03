Flower lovers flock to spring tulip vistas at famous Dutch park

Nestled among tulip fields not far from Amsterdam, the world-famous Keukenhof garden has opened for the spring, welcoming camera-wielding visitors to its increasingly selfie-friendly grounds.

On a sunny day, the paths, park benches and cafes are crowded with tourists taking photos and selfies with one of the Netherlands’ most well-known products — the tulip.

Those kinds of pictures, posted on social media, are what drew Austrian lawyer Daniel Magnus.

People visit flower fields in bloom near Lisse, Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)

“Whenever you see the kind of pictures which were taken from an influencer, they make something with you,” Mr Magnus told The Associated Press.

“You get a new impression of new locations, traditions, people and so on. You want also to be there.”

A woman poses for a picture at the Keukenhof flower garden in Lisse, Netherlands (Molly Quell/AP)

Mr Magnus had just finished taking his own photos on a small boat, staged in one of the park’s canals for visitors to take their own Instagrammable images.

Staff plant and nurture a staggering seven million flower bulbs to ensure visitors who flock to the Keukenhof from around the world all get to see a vibrant spectacle during the just eight weeks the garden is open.

In recent years, the garden has increasingly catered to the public’s thirst for social media content and created spaces where guests are encouraged to pose.

People work in the flower fields near Lisse, Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)

Selfie spots include flower archways, pink velvet couches and another Dutch classic – oversized wooden clogs.

The mail man passes flower fields in bloom on his daily round, near Lisse, Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)

The Keukenhof’s own social media channels have some suggestions about the best locations and the Dutch tourism board even advises on how to get the perfect tulip selfie.

“Make your image come alive and place the subject of your photo slightly off-centre. This will make your photo look more dynamic,” the Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions says.

The Keukenhof garden’s more than one million expected visitors do not need too much encouragement to snap pictures among the tulips, hyacinths, daffodils and myriad other flowers.

Farmers use acrylic cloth for insulation to grow tulips earlier in the season, near Lisse, Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)

The blossoms are meticulously hand-planted throughout its manicured lawns by a small army of gardeners.

“There’s always something blooming. I think that’s the reason why everyone is happy. There’s also always something to see,” gardener Patrick van Dijk told the AP.

But not everyone is happy with tourists taking photos.

Some flower farmers have put up signs and barriers to deter aspiring influencers from trampling tulips in nearby fields.