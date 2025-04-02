Myanmar’s ruling military declares ceasefire to facilitate quake relief efforts

Myanmar’s ruling military has declared a temporary ceasefire in the country’s civil war until April 22 to facilitate earthquake relief efforts and show compassion to the people affected, state TV said.

The announcement, made in a statement from the military’s high command, follows unilateral temporary ceasefires announced by armed resistance groups opposed to military rule.

The television report said the ethnic armed groups and local militias must refrain from attacking state security forces and military bases, and must not organise, gather forces or expand territory.

People line up for food near temporary tents distributed by the Myanmar military near Mandalay palace in the aftermath of Friday’s earthquake (AP)

If those groups do not follow those conditions, the army will take the necessary measures, the statement said.