Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia

A colossal fire has erupted just outside of the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, prompting evacuations of nearby homes.

The towering inferno, located near a petrol station in the suburb of Putra Heights in central Selangor state, was visible for miles.

National oil company Petronas said in a statement that the fire broke out at one of its gas pipeline at 8.10am local time.

It said in a brief statement that the affected pipeline has been isolated. Three petrol stations nearby the fire site were not affected but have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure, Petronas said, adding that investigations are still underway.

A colossal fire erupts due to a burst gas pipe in Putra Heights in central Selangor state, Malaysia (AP Photo)

The Selangor Disaster Management unit said in a statement that the blaze spread to several houses in a nearby village, and efforts were being made to rescue trapped residents.

It added that several people suffered burns and will be taken for treatment, but the extent of the full damage is being assessed, and said that the valve to the pipeline has been shut, and that will eventually snuff out the fire.

The Star English newspaper said that fire and rescue teams had rescued seven victims, including two elderly individuals. No casualties have been reported so far.

Selangor chief minister Amirudin Shari said the fire department has quickly evacuated residents from nearby homes as a safety measure.

He said they would be temporarily placed in a mosque nearby until the situation is under control.

Pictures and videos of the fireball went viral on social media, with some residents saying they felt the doors and windows of their homes shaking believed to be due to the fire explosion earlier.