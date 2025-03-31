Trump promises ‘big problems’ for Zelensky if he pulls out of mineral deal

Donald Trump has said Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelensky faces “big, big problems” if he backs out of a mineral deal with the US.

The US president’s remarks come hours after he criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for comments he made about the leader of Ukraine.

“He’s trying to back out of the rare earth deal,” Mr Trump told reporters on Air Force One of Mr Zelensky, referring to an agreement that would provide the US with access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals.

“If he does that, he’s got some problems. Big, big problems. We made a deal on rare earth. And now he’s saying, ‘well you know, I want to renegotiate the deal’.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a briefing in Kyiv (AP/str)

Speaking en route from Florida to Washington, Mr Trump said: “He wants to be a member of Nato. He was never going to be a member of Nato. He understands that.”

In an earlier interview with NBC News, he referenced comments Mr Putin made on Friday about temporarily putting Ukraine under external governance.

Mr Trump said he was “angry, pissed off” when the Russian leader “started getting into Zelensky’s credibility”.

Mr Putin reaffirmed his claim that Mr Zelensky, whose presidential term expired last year, lacks the legitimacy to sign a peace deal. Under Ukraine’s constitution it is illegal for the country to hold national elections while it is under martial law.

“If a deal isn’t made, and if I think it was Russia’s fault, I’m going to put secondary sanctions on Russia,” Mr Trump said, adding that there would be “a 25 to 50-point tariff on all oil”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

“Anybody buying oil from Russia will not be able to sell their product, any product, not just oil, into the United States.”

Nonetheless, he reiterated that he and Mr Putin have a “very good relationship”.

The US president was speaking after Russian drones hit a military hospital, shopping centre and apartment blocks in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, killing two people and wounding dozens.

Ukraine’s General Staff had earlier denounced the “deliberate, targeted shelling” of the military hospital late on Saturday. Among the casualties were service members who were undergoing treatment, it said.

Mr Zelensky said on Sunday that over the past week “most regions of Ukraine” had come under Russian attack.

Writing on X, he repeated his assertion that “Russia is dragging out the war”, echoing comments he made on Thursday that Russia is prolonging ceasefire talks “just to buy time and then try to grab more land”.