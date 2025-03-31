Marine Le Pen barred from seeking public office for embezzlement

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen strode out of a French court as the chief judge barred her from seeking public office after she was found guilty of embezzling EU funds.

The judge has not yet said how long Ms Le Pen will be ineligible for running for public office.

Ms Le Pen did not wait around to find out after the verdict on Monday.

In a moment of high drama, she got up and left, walking out of the court and then the courthouse before she was driven away.