Judge blocks release of public records that show bodies of Gene Hackman and wife
Santa Fe-based Judge Matthew Wilson said post-mortem and investigative reports that do not show the couple’s bodies can be released.
A court in New Mexico has blocked the release of any public records that show the bodies of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, at the request of the couple’s estate.
Santa Fe-based Judge Matthew Wilson issued the decision at a court hearing on Monday.
He said post-mortem and investigative reports that do not show the couple’s bodies can be released.
A representative for the Hackman family estate urged the court to block release of the records to protect the family’s privacy.
Authorities say Hackman died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer’s disease.
Ms Arakawa died from a rare, rodent-borne disease called hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.