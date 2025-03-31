Judge blocks release of public records that show bodies of Gene Hackman and wife

A court in New Mexico has blocked the release of any public records that show the bodies of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, at the request of the couple’s estate.

Santa Fe-based Judge Matthew Wilson issued the decision at a court hearing on Monday.

He said post-mortem and investigative reports that do not show the couple’s bodies can be released.

Dr Erin Phipps, New Mexico state veterinarian with the New Mexico Department of Health, speaks at a news conference about the cause of death for Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa in Santa Fe, New Mexico (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

A representative for the Hackman family estate urged the court to block release of the records to protect the family’s privacy.

Authorities say Hackman died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Ms Arakawa died from a rare, rodent-borne disease called hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.