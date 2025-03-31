Israeli military orders evacuation of most of Rafah
Israel ended a ceasefire and renewed its air and ground war against the Hamas militant group earlier this month.
By contributor Associated Press Reporters

The Israeli military has issued sweeping evacuation orders covering most of the southern city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.
Israel launched a major operation in Rafah, on the border with Egypt, last May, leaving large parts of it in ruins.
Israeli forces seized a strategic buffer zone along the border and did not withdraw from it as called for in the ceasefire agreement.
Israel said it needed to maintain a presence there to prevent weapons smuggling.