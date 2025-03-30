Donald Trump says he will not ‘fire people’ over Signal messages

US President Donald Trump has made his clearest commitment not to fire anyone over the embarrassing leak of his administration’s plans for an airstrike against the Houthis in Yemen.

“I don’t fire people because of fake news and because of witch hunts,” Mr Trump said in an interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker on Saturday.

He also expressed confidence in Mike Waltz, his national security adviser, and secretary of defence Pete Hegseth.

White House national security adviser Mike Waltz at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland as Vice President JD Vance tours the base (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

Mr Waltz inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic magazine, to a group text using the Signal encrypted messaging service, where top officials were discussing plans to attack the Houthis.

During the chat, Mr Hegseth included details on how the strike would unfold before it took place.

Afterwards, The Atlantic published an article on the internal exchange, shocking the national security establishment.

Mr Trump is eager to avoid repeating some of the turnover that characterised his first term.

Mike Flynn, his first national security adviser, was pushed out after only a few weeks during the early phase of the Russia investigation.

He has also shown resistance to bowing to outside pressure, especially if it comes from the news media.

Asked if there were conversations about firing Mr Waltz, Mr Trump insisted: “I’ve never heard that. And nobody else makes that decision but me, and I’ve never heard it.”