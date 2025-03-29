Air traffic control tower toppled during Myanmar earthquake

Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC show the earthquake toppled the air traffic control tower at Myanmar’s Naypyitaw International Airport.

The photos taken on Saturday show the tower toppled over as if sheered from its base.

Debris lay scattered from the top of the tower, which controlled all air traffic in the capital of Myanmar.

It was not immediately clear if there had been any injuries in the collapse, though the tower would have had staff inside of it at the time of the earthquake on Friday.

It likely also stopped air traffic into the international airport, given all electronics and radar would have been routed into the tower for controllers.

Flights carrying rescue teams from China have avoided going directly to the airports in the major stricken cities of Mandalay and Naypyitaw.