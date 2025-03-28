Three dead after storms cause severe flooding in southern Texas

At least three people have died after severe storms in southern Texas trapped residents in their homes, forced drivers to abandon their vehicles on flooded roads and shut down an airport.

In Harlingen, officials said their city received more than 21 inches of rain this week, with the heaviest rainfall on Thursday causing severe flooding.

“This of course has been a historic and challenging event for the city but Harlingen is strong. We have faced adversity before and we will get through this together,” Mayor Norma Sepulveda said at a Friday afternoon news conference.

In Alamo, the police and fire department responded to more than 100 water rescues, including people stranded in their vehicles and trapped in their homes, Fire Department chief RC Flores said at a news conference on Friday afternoon.

Cars were stranded in floodwater (Joel Martinez /The Monitor via AP)

Officials estimated 200 homes in Alamo were flooded by the heavy rainfall.

Mr Flores said Alamo was one of many cities in the Rio Grande Valley that were flooded and had damage from Thursday’s thunderstorms but that all were working to help their residents.

“I assure the public that we are assessing the situation on the hour, every hour. We’re constantly going out, not just in our city,” Mr Flores said. “Just because the storm is over, it doesn’t mean that the emergencies and the disaster is over. We are going to continue to work as long as we need to.”

Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said his city was inundated with about 14 inches of rain, prompting 30 to 40 water rescues of stranded motorists and residents trapped in their homes by rising floodwaters.

“It’s a historic rainstorm and it’s affecting all the Valley, not just Weslaco. It’s just so much water in a short period of time,” Mr Gonzalez told reporters at a news conference.

Television news footage from flooded communities showed multiple waterlogged cars abandoned on streets on Thursday and drivers waiting for the floodwaters to recede.

In Cameron County, officials asked Governor Greg Abbott to declare a disaster for the county after more than 17 inches of rain caused significant flooding.

“The rainfall amounts we received have been record-setting, and not in a good way. All county resources are being utilised right now, and we are assisting in all ways possible,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, the county’s top elected official, said in a Facebook post.

Valley International Airport in Harlingen was closed on Friday and all flights were cancelled due to flooding.

“We are working tirelessly to reopen and focused on ensuring safety,” airport officials said in a statement.

More than 3,400 in several counties in South Texas remained without power on Friday afternoon, according to AEP Texas.

A flood warning was still in effect for portions of South Texas, including Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties, according to the National Weather Service.