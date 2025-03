Suspected US strikes pummel Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen

Suspected US airstrikes pummelled sites across Yemen controlled by the Houthi rebels early on Friday, including neighbourhoods in the capital, Sanaa.

The extent of the damage and possible casualties was not immediately clear, though the number of strikes appeared particularly intense compared to other days in the campaign that began on March 15.

An Associated Press review has found the new American operation under US President Donald Trump appears more extensive than those under former president Joe Biden, as the US moves from solely targeting launch sites to firing at ranking personnel as well as dropping bombs in cities.

Initial reports from the Houthis described at least seven people being hurt in the attacks on Friday in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital that the rebels have held since 2014.

Other strikes hit around the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, the rebels’ stronghold of Saada and in Yemen’s al-Jawf and Amran governorates.

Houthi supporters in a funeral procession for Osama Al-rumeitha, a Houthi officer, who was reportedly killed in a previous US airstrike, in Sanaa, Yemen (AP)

The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge what at those sites had been targeted, other than Sanaa International Airport, which is used for both civilian and military traffic.

Neighbourhoods in the capital are also home to military and intelligence service sites, as well as crowded with civilians.

Other areas hit included mountainous terrain north of Sanaa in Amran, where military camps and other installations are believed to be.

The Houthis’ al-Masirah satellite news network described communication networks going down after the attacks, which included at least 19 strikes there alone.

The US military’s Central Command, which now has authority from the White House to strike offensively in Yemen without pre-approval, did not immediately acknowledge conducting any strikes.

The command, which under Mr Biden offered details on individual strikes, has not provided that information in this campaign.

The campaign of airstrikes targeting the rebels, which killed at least 57 people immediately after they began on March 15, started after the Houthis threatened to begin targeting “Israeli” ships again over Israel blocking aid entering the Gaza Strip.

The rebels in the past have had a loose definition of what constitutes an Israeli ship, meaning other vessels could be targeted as well.

The Houthis had targeted over 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two vessels and killing four sailors during their campaign targeting ships from November 2023 until January of this year.

They also launched attacks targeting American warships, though none have been hit so far.

The attacks greatly raised the Houthis’ profile as they faced economic problems and launched a crackdown targeting any dissent and aid workers at home amid Yemen’s decade-long stalemated war that has torn apart the Arab world’s poorest nation.