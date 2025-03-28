Putin suggests putting Ukraine under UN-sponsored administration

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed putting Ukraine under external governance under the UN as part of efforts to reach a peaceful settlement.

Speaking to the crew of a Russian nuclear submarine in televised remarks broadcast early on Friday, Mr Putin reaffirmed his claim that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose term expired last year, lacks the legitimacy to sign a peace deal.

Under Ukraine’s constitution it is illegal for the country to hold national elections while the country is under martial law.

Russian President Vladimir Putin with a crew member of the nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk at the Atomflot, a service base for nuclear-powered fleet, in Murmansk, Russia (Kirill Zykov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Putin claimed that any agreement that is signed with the current Ukrainian government could be challenged by its successors and said new elections could be held under external governance.

“Under the auspices of the United Nations, with the United States, even with European countries, and, of course, with our partners and friends, we could discuss the possibility of introduction of temporary governance in Ukraine,” Mr Putin said.

He added that it would allow the country to “hold democratic elections, to bring to power a viable government that enjoys the trust of the people, and then begin negotiations with them on a peace treaty”.

He added that such external governance is just “one of the options”, but did not elaborate.

Mr Putin’s remarks came hours after the conclusion of a summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron that considered plans to deploy troops to Ukraine to cement an eventual peace deal.

Mr Macron said “several” other nations want to be part of the force alongside France and the UK.

Russia has warned it would not accept any troops from Nato members as part of a prospective peacekeeping force.

Mr Macron and other participants of the Paris summit on Thursday accused Russia of only pretending to want a negotiated settlement.

“They are playing games and they’re playing for time,” said UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“We can’t let them drag this out while they continue prosecuting their illegal invasion.”

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a tentative US-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure, but quickly accused each other of violations, underscoring the challenges to negotiating a broader peace.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer walks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky as he leaves the UK ambassador’s residence in Paris, on Thursday (Stephanie Lecocq/PA)

Russia launched 163 strike and decoy drones at Ukraine late on Thursday, according to the Ukrainian air force, which said 89 of them were downed and 51 more jammed.

The drones damaged multiple residential buildings and injured a 19-year-old in Zaporizhzhia, regional head Ivan Fedorov said.

In Poltava, drones damaged warehouses, administrative building, and a high-voltage transformer, according to regional head Volodymyr Kohut.

Damage to buildings and infrastructure facilities was also reported by the authorities in the Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Mykolaiv regions.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that Ukrainian forces struck a gas metering station in Sudzha in the Kursk region with US-made HIMARS rockets, destroying the facility.

It said another Ukrainian strike on an energy facility in Russia’s Bryansk region led to a power cut-off, and added that air defences downed 19 Ukrainian drones that attempted to strike an oil refinery in Saratov.

The ministry charged that the continuing strikes show that Kyiv’s pledge of adherence to a US-proposed halt on strikes on energy facilities was just “another ruse by Zelensky to prevent the collapse of Ukrainian defences and to restore military potential with the help of European allies”.

While Ukraine has agreed to a full, 30-day ceasefire that US President Donald Trump has proposed, Mr Putin has made a complete ceasefire conditional on a halt of arms supplies to Kyiv and a suspension of Ukraine’s military mobilisation — demands rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies.

Mr Putin declared in overnight remarks that the Russian military has “gained steam” and is now pushing offensives all along the front line.

“Our troops, our guys are moving forward and liberate one territory after another,” he said. “Our troops are holding strategic initiative all along the line of contact.”

He noted that Russia is open to a peaceful settlement, but emphasised the need to “remove root causes that led to the current situation”.

“We certainly need to ensure Russia’s security for a long historic perspective,” he said.

Mr Putin has demanded that Kyiv withdraw its forces from the four regions Moscow has partially seized.

He also wants Ukraine to renounce joining Nato, sharply cut its army and legally protect Russian language and culture to keep the country in Moscow’s orbit.

Russian officials also have said that any prospective peace deal should involve unfreezing Russian assets in the West and lifting other US and European Union sanctions.

The Trump administration has said it would consider potential sanctions relief.