Denmark has ‘under-invested’ in Greenland, claims Vance

US vice president JD Vance claimed that Denmark has “under-invested” in Greenland’s security as Donald Trump continues to talk of taking over the semi-autonomous territory.

Mr Vance visited US troops at Pituffik Space Base on the mineral rich, strategically critical island.

“Our message to Denmark is very simple: you have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,” Mr Vance claimed. “You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change.”

Mr Vance said the US has “no option” but to take a significant position to ensure the security of Greenland as he encouraged a push for independence from Denmark.

“I think that they ultimately will partner with the United States,” Mr Vance said. “We could make them much more secure. We could do a lot more protection. And I think they’d fare a lot better economically as well.”

He was joined by his wife and other senior US officials on a visit to an American military base in a trip that was scaled back after an uproar among Greenlanders and Danes angry that the original itinerary was planned without consulting them.

Soon after arriving, Mr Vance briefly addressed US troops stationed at the base as he and his wife sat down to lunch with them, saying that the Republican administration of Mr Trump is very interested in “Arctic security”.

He and his entourage, including national security adviser Mike Waltz, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Senator Mike Lee of Utah, then received briefings from military officials.

Vice President JD Vance addressed US soldiers (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

“As you all know, it’s a big issue and it’s only going to get bigger over the coming decades,” Mr Vance said at the start of his lunch with troops, noting that he was the first US vice president to visit Greenland.

The revised trip to the semi-autonomous Danish territory comes as relations between the US and the Nordic country have soured after Mr Trump repeatedly suggested that the United States should in some form control the territory of Denmark — a traditional US ally and Nato member.

In Washington, Mr Trump said the US “needs Greenland for international security”.

Speaking to reporters soon after Mr Vance’s arrival at the military base, he alluded to the rising Chinese and Russian interest in the Arctic, where sea lanes have opened up because of climate change.

“Greenland’s very important for the peace of the world,” Mr Trump said. “And I think Denmark understands, and I think the European Union understands it. And if they don’t, we’re going to have to explain it to them.”

People at a demonstration march ending in front of the US consulate, under the slogan, Greenland belongs to the Greenlandic people, in Nuuk, Greenland (Christian Klindt Soelbeck/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Friday’s one-day visit to the US Space Force outpost at Pituffik, on the north-west coast of Greenland, removed the risk of potentially violating diplomatic custom by sending a delegation to another country without an official invitation. It also reduced the likelihood that Mr Vance and his wife will cross paths with residents angered by Mr Trump’s announcements.

It was minus 19C when the delegation landed to sunny skies at the remote base 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle.

Ahead of Mr Vance’s arrival, four of the five parties elected to Greenland’s parliament earlier this month signed an agreement to form a new, broad-based coalition government. The parties banded together in the face of Mr Trump’s designs on the territory.

The Pituffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Base, in northern Greenland (Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, file)

“It is a time when we as a population are under pressure,” the prime minister-designate, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said before the accord was signed to applause and cheers in the capital, Nuuk.

He added that “we must stick together, together we are strongest”, Greenland broadcaster KNR reported.

In a post on Instagram, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen congratulated Mr Nielsen and his incoming government, and said that “I look forward to close cooperation in an unnecessarily conflict-filled time”.

Ms Frederiksen said on Tuesday that the US visit, which was originally set for three days, created “unacceptable pressure”. She has said that Denmark wants to work with the US on defence and security, but Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders.

Initially, his wife, Usha Vance, had announced a solo trip to the Avannaata Qimussersu dog sled race in Sisimiut. Her husband then subsequently said he would join her on that trip, only to change that itinerary again — after protests from Greenland and Denmark — to a one-day visit of the couple to the military post only.

People take part in a march ending in front of the US consulate, under the slogan, Greenland belongs to the Greenlandic people, in Nuuk, Greenland (Christian Klindt Soelbeck/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Inhabitants of Nuuk, which is about 930 miles south of Pituffik, voiced concern about Mr Vance’s visit and the US interest in their island.

Cora Hoy, 22, said Mr Vance was “welcome if he wants to see it but of course Greenland is not for sale”.

She added that “it’s not normal around here” with all the attention Greenland is getting. “I feel now every day is about (Trump) and I just want to get away from it,” she said.

“It’s all a bit crazy. Of course the population here is a bit shook up,” said 30-year-old Inuk Kristensen. “My opinion is the same as everyone’s: of course you don’t do things this way. You don’t just come here and say that you want to buy the place.”